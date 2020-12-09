Several Bollywood celebrities extended birthday greetings to former Miss India and actor Dia Mirza as she turned 39 on Wednesday. Mirza's Thappad co-star Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to wish her on the occasion. She shared a still from the film where both Mirza and Pannu are seen hugging each other in an emotional moment. "Happy birthday beautiful. Hope that smile never fades off," Taapsee wrote along with the picture. Dia Mirza Birthday Special: Ethereal Charm Is a Constant Accompaniment to All of Her Timelessly Elegant Ethnic Styles!

Actor Anushka Sharma who has worked with Mirza in 'Sanju', also took to her Instagram stories to post a solo picture of the birthday girl. "Happy birthday Dia. Wish you all the positivity and beautiful things in life. Much love," she wrote. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a monochrome picture of Mirza on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful Dia. Hugs and kisses." Dia Mirza Reminisces Her 2000 Miss Asia Pacific Pageant Win, Says ‘Winning It Felt like Transitioning from My Old Life to a New One’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, was seen having a fanboy moment as he posted a solo picture of the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mei' actor with her super hit song 'Zara Zara,' playing with the Instagram music feature.

"Happy Birthday @Diamirzaofficial," Khurrana wrote as he posted the picture on his Instagram stories.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posted a solo picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram story and wrote, "A beautiful soul inside out."

"Wishing you a day as gorgeous as you Dia. Have a fantastic one. Lots of love to you," she added.

