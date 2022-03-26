After pampering herself with carb-rich foods such as biryani and moong dal halwa during the whole week, actor Kareena Kapoor has decided to take the healthy way out and relish a healthy salad. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared an image of a bowl of rajma salad. After Biryani, Kareena Kapoor Khan Relishes Halwa and the Dish Looks Mouth-Watering (Watch Video).

She wrote, "I don't only eat biryani and halwa, you see." with the sticker, "Eat well, Be well." Earlier, the 'Jab We Met' actor shared a video where she can be seen doing multiple complex yoga poses. She captioned her post, "When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to the biryani and halwa. #UntilWeMeetAgain." Kareena Kapoor Khan and Crew Gorges On Yummy Biryani and It’ll Make You Drool (Watch Video).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Workout Video Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has announced her OTT debut in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma, which will stream on Netflix. Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' alongside Aamir Khan.

