Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared stunning pictures with Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora where the trio had glammed up to attend Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash.

Kareena looked stunning in a white off-the-shoulder satin gown, which she accessorised with a diamond necklace. Amrita Arora chose a full-sleeved, above-the-knee dress with black heels, while Karisma Kapoor looked extremely stunning in a sparkling ensemble.

Kareena captioned the picture, "Celebrating cinema...the badshah himself and my dear Pooja". Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani also celebrated her birthday on November 2.

She posted another picture with Karisma and Amrita, and wrote, "And badshah we are ready for you"

Karisma also posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, "All set to dance the night away"

On his birthday, SRK treated his fans with the first glimpse of his next film 'Dunki'.

Titled 'Dunki Drop 1' SRK shared the clip on his Instagram account which he captioned, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

Director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The Dunki Drop 1, gives us a glimpse into the wonderful world of Rajkumar Hirani, it's a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Kareena recently attended the premiere of her film 'The Buckingham Murders' at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in a black dress with pink sleeves. She went for nude makeup and tied her hair in a bun. On the other hand, Karisma and Saif twinned in white. Karisma looked exquisite in a white saree, while Saif looked royal in a white kurta-pyjama with a white Nehru jacket.

'The Buckingham Murders' is helmed by Hansal Mehta, It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker and produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. (ANI)

