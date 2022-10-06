Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday said she has commenced shooting of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta in London.

This feature project, reportedly a murder mystery, will see Kareena as a detective. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Update: Alia Turns Rhea's Saviour As Prachi Tries To Expose Fake Pregnancy in Zee TV's Popular Drama.

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the details about the film's shoot.

“Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo (let's go) guys let's do this,” Kareena wrote.

Also Read | Tamil Filmmaker Vetrimaaran Claims Raja Raja Cholan Wasn’t a Hindu King, Kamal Haasan Backs Him, Says There Was No Hindu Religion in Chola Times.

Besides Mehta's movie, the actor will also be seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's murder mystery based on the 2005 bestselling Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X” by acclaimed author Keigo Higashino.

The Netflix film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena is also set to collaborate with film producer Rhea Kapoor after 2018 hit “Veere Di Wedding”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)