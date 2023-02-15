Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday celebrated Valentine's Day with her family members away from the chaos.

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor took to her Instagram and shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Sunset kisses on Valentines with Ma loves."

In the pictures, Kareena could be seen posing with her younger son Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan, and her mother-in-law, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore.

Taking to Instagram, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "MY valentine's day with the few loves of my life... I'm hiding behind the gorgeous girls n jeh today ..lol!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Apart from 'The Crew', she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)

