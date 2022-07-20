Kareena Kapoor Khan and her fam are back in Mumbai after having a gala time in London. And seems like Bebo is missing her getaway already as today she blessed the internet with a cute picture of her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan and we are melting. In the photo, we get to see the munchkin posing in life jacket (for infants) and diaper in Florence. Aww is the word! Kareena Kapoor Khan Quashes Rumours About Being Pregnant for the Third Time With Saif Ali Khan, Says ‘It’s the Pasta and Wine Guys’.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

