Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are among the most adorable couples in Bollywood. On Father's Day, Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Saif, calling him the 'hottest dad' on behalf of Taimur and Jeh.

In the picture, Saif was seen in a tuxedo while Kareena opted for green coloured shimmery gown. They complimented their ensembles with unique sunglasses.

Also Read | Poojappura Ravi, Veteran Malayalam Actor, Dies at 86.

With the image, Kareena tagged a sweet message for hubby dearest, saying, "To the Coolest of them All...Happy Father's Day Gorgeous Man..#Hottest DAD...#Everyone Agrees."

After her post, Saba Pataudi also wished Saif on Father's Day, saying, "Happy Father's Day".

Also Read | Mia Khalifa in Bigg Boss OTT 2? Here’s What We Know About Former Porn Star Being Part of Salman Khan’s Reality Show!.

The fans flooded the comment section with comments, with one saying, "Beautiful both".

Another said, "Yessss I agree with you..Happy Father's Day Saifu".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is busy shooting for the film, 'The Crew'. Earlier, she also posted a picture with the entire team and wrote in the caption, "Ok it's OFFICIALLY Summer holiday time...The BEST team ever ...#The Crew Schedule Wrap..."

In the movie, Kareena will share screen space with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is billed as a laugh-riot, with a troubled aviation business serving as its backdrop. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of deception. Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor are the producers of the movie.

The film is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Saif played Ravana in the magnum opus 'Adipurush', alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, which is out in threates now. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)