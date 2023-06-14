Kareena Kapoor Khan, never short of admiration for her beloved husband, Saif Ali Khan, delighted fans by sharing a picture of him on her Instagram story. The snapshot captures Saif standing near the door of a vanity van, exuding his signature charm. Dressed in a stylish ensemble comprising a pink t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and sleek sunglasses, Saif's bearded look added an extra touch of allure. Caught off guard by Bebo's impromptu click, Saif's surprise is palpable in the photo. Kareena couldn't help but express her affection, captioning the image with the words, "Good looks, Good looks, and Good looks," accompanied by a heart emoji in vivid red. Kareena Kapoor Khan Sips Black Coffee, Eats Snacks and Turns Into a Glamdoll While Filming For The Crew (View Pics).
