Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Earth Day is globally marked on April 22 to spread awareness about various environmental issues. On this occasion, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles to send out wishes for their fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and shared an aesthetic picture on her story which she captioned, "A nice throwback picture for Earth day."

In the picture, the 'Heroine' actor could be seen standing in a jungle wearing a long puffer jacket.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories, shared a collage image from her recent trips, and captioned it "Happy Earth day."

Actor Ananya Panday shared a video and captioned it, "I EARTH! Eid Mubarak .. love and light always."

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Earth Day. Give back to the earth."

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement since 1970.

Earth Day is widely recognised as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behaviour and create global, national and local policy changes.

The fight for a clean environment continues with increasing urgency, as the ravages of climate change become more and more apparent every day.

As the awareness of our climate crisis grows, so does civil society mobilisation, which is reaching a fever pitch across the globe today. (ANI)

