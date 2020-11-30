Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday treated her fans to some unseen glimpses from her dreamy vacation in Himanchal Pradesh with husband Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur.

'The 'Heroine' star shared some pictures on her Instagram Story, as hubby Saif continues to shoot for a horror-comedy with Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam - 'Bhoot Police'.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena revealed that she is now in Palampur as she shared a stunning scenic shot and captioned it, "Incredible India."

The 'Jab We Met' star then went on to share two adorable photos. In the first picture, Kareena is seen posing for the camera with Saif Ali Khan and their little son Taimur. The toddler can be seen wearing a cute beanie and warm winter clothes like his mum and dad.

In the photographs, Kareena looked stylish in her athleisure and pink winter jacket. The second photo shows Saif and Kareena posing for a group photo with the hotel staff where they were staying. The 'Ra One' star also thanked them for their hospitality as she called it the 'most memorable stay'.

Apart from these pictures, earlier in the day, Kareena also shared a close-up selfie in a post in which she flaunted her flawless skin. The actor captioned her photo, "Pink in Palampur," as she looked striking in kohl-lined eyes and pink lips were the most striking features in the photo.

Of late, the mom-to-be actor has been updating fans on here activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Kareena shared pictures as she spent time learning pottery with her little son Taimur.(ANI)

