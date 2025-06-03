Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday adjourned the release of Kamal Haasan's movie 'Thug Life' to June 10, 2025.

The court was hearing a petition concerning the release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka. The court noted that the letter from Haasan to the KFCC, in response to their demand for an apology, did not contain the word "apology."

The petition, filed by the film's producers, seeks the court's intervention to prevent authorities, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), from taking any actions that would hinder or block the film's release or screening in the state.

The petitioner, who is associated with the movie, has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the KFCC to resolve the issue.

The court has adjourned the hearing to June 10, 2025, allowing time for dialogue between the petitioner and the KFCC. The petitioner has agreed not to screen the movie in Karnataka until the matter is resolved.

The controversy surrounding 'Thug Life' intensified after the KFCC issued a directive to ban the film's release in Karnataka. It stated that it will not allow the movie's release due to Haasan's alleged remarks.

This decision followed remarks made by Kamal Haasan at the audio launch of the film in Chennai, where he said that "Kannada is born out of Tamil."

The statement sparked widespread backlash, particularly from Kannada activists and organisations, who accused Haasan of belittling the Kannada language.

In response to the growing tension, Kamal Haasan addressed the KFCC in a letter, clarifying that his comments were misconstrued.

He explained that his words, spoken with "genuine affection" for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, were meant to express unity rather than diminish the value of Kannada.

Haasan expressed his admiration for the Kannada language and its rich cultural legacy, emphasising that he holds "deep respect" for the people of Karnataka.

In his letter, Haasan wrote, "I acknowledge your letter dated 30/05/2025. Out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka, I offer the following with sincerity. It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood and taken out of context."

He reiterated his commitment to all Indian languages, particularly Kannada, and said, "Like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition that I have long admired. My love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue."

Haasan further explained that his bond with all South Indian languages, including Kannada, is "abiding and heartfelt" and that he has always advocated for the equal dignity of all languages.

He made it clear that he does not intend to foster division through language and expressed regret for the embarrassment caused to Shiva Rajkumar, who had attended the film's audio launch.

As the situation escalated, the matter reached the Karnataka High Court, which began hearing petitions filed by the producers of 'Thug Life'.

The petition seeks an injunction preventing the KFCC and other authorities from taking any actions that would obstruct the film's scheduled release in Karnataka on June 5, 2025.

The court has adjourned the proceedings and is expected to announce its decision soon, with a final hearing scheduled for June 10, 2025.

Kamal Haasan concluded his letter with a passionate statement on the power of cinema to unite people across language and cultural divides.

"Cinema must remain a bridge between people--never a wall that divides them. This was the intent of my statement, and I have never been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity," he said.

He emphasised that his primary goal had always been to foster love and unity through cinema, and he hoped the misunderstanding would be seen in the context of his enduring respect for Karnataka and its people.

Haasan also expressed confidence that the controversy would be short-lived and that it would ultimately serve to strengthen the bond between him and the people of Karnataka. (ANI)

