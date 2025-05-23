New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming film "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri".

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

The production banner shared the announcement on its official X handle. "Saat samundar paar hum @TheAaryanKartik + his new look ke peeche peeche aa hi gaye! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri shoot begins now," read the caption.

The 34-year-old uploaded a video clip earlier this week featuring him with the luggage bag as he headed off to Europe for the shoot of the film.

Aaryan's latest work is "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3". Released in 2024, the film was directed by Anees Bazmee. It also featured Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

