Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): While Kartik Aaryan's latest release 'Shehzada' failed to impress the audience, his fans are now eyeing his upcoming 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Kartik, on Sunday, dropped a picture from the sets of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and captioned it, "fulfilling."

He added a red heart emoji to it.

The image shows someone holding the film's clapperboard.

Reacting to Kartik's post, a fan commented, "Satyapremkikatha is something unique and true lovee story!! can't wait for it. "

"I am 100 per cent sure that this will be best Movie bcoz Kartik n Kiara always being my favorite, besttt onscreen couple," another one wrote.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actors' second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film sparked controversy due to its earlier title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

And finally, in 2022, the makers changed the film's name to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. (ANI)

