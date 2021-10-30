Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday treated fans to an adorable video featuring himself surrounded by cute pups.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a short video in which he could be seen surrounded by five cute pooches.

Smothered with licks and sniffs, Kartik captioned the video, "Sacha Pyaar" (True love).

The video garnered more than one million views within a few hours of being shared. Fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and left a strong of heart emoticons in the awe of the adorable post.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kartik has a lot of films in his kitty which includes titles like, 'Dhamaka', 'Shehzada', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and 'Freddy'. (ANI)

