Mumbai (Maharashta) [India], March 4 (ANI): After receiving an overwhelming response from the audience on the teaser of 'Dhamaka', director Ram Madhavani penned a heartwarming note on Thursday for Kartik Aaryan to which the actor shared a fun reply.

As the teaser of Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' released recently, the internet is raving about the intense performance of the actor, pouring appreciation for the film.

Expressing his fondness for the leading man of 'Dhamaka', director Ram Madhavani penned a heartwarming note on social media to which the 30-year-old replied with a fun twist.

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani shared an emotional note on the Instagram story that reads, "Kartik Aaryan gave his all to my way of working which I call the 360-degree system. His involvement, passion and precise calibration as an actor is something I hugely respect. He makes the work better. It would be great to collaborate with him again."

Replying to his director, Kartik, who wrapped the schedule of 'Dhamaka' in ten days said, "Of course we are working together again Sir sochna bhi mat kisi aur ke saath kaam karne ki," (Don't think of working with anybody else) using laughing out loud emoticons.

The film will follow a news anchor reporting a hard-hitting incident of a bomb-blast in realtime. Kartik's character will be subjected to circumstances grappling him between tough choices, abidance to his career, or awakening the humanist within.

Apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik will also feature in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2'. (ANI)

