Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): After two peppy numbers, 'Chedkhaniyan' and 'Munda Sona Hoon Main', now makers of 'Shehzada' just dropped a sizzling romantic track 'Mere Sawaal Ka'.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan dropped the song video along with the caption, "Only Samara has Shehzada's heart. #MereSawaalKa out now. #Shehzada #17thFeb in theatres !!"

The song is high on romance featuring Kartik romancing with Kriti Sanon.

Set in the fuzzy backdrop of Delhi, 'Mere Sawaal Ka' is penned by Sholks Lal with beautiful composition by Pritam and mesmerizing vocals by Shashwat Singh and Shalmali Kolgade.

Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer film 'Shehzada' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced the new release date "out of respect for Pathaan".

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. The film which was slated to release on February 10 and now is all set to hit the theatres on February 17.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram to announce the news on Monday. He wrote in the caption, "#BreakingNews... #Shehzada shifts to a new date... Will now arrive one week late, on 17 Feb 2023... This #KartikAaryan - #KritiSanon starrer is directed by #RohitDhawan."

'Shehzada' also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer.

The producers of the film decided to postpone the release date "out of respect for Pathaan".#Shehzada gets a new release date! Out of respect for #Pathaan this #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon starrer directed by #RohitDhawan produced by #BhushanKumar #AlluAravind #AmanGill and #KartikAaryan the family entertainer will now release on 17th February 2023!, " the makers press note stated.

Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer film unveiled the official trailer.

The 3-minute trailer showcased the 'Pati Patni aur Woh' actor in a never seen avatar. Action-packed scenes, quirky dialogues and power-packed performances from the complete star cast of the film increases the excitement level among the fans.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Apart from this, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and a romantic musical 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)

