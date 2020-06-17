Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertainment News | Kartik Aaryan Pays Tribute to Soldiers Killed in Ladakh Face-off

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:34 PM IST
Entertainment News | Kartik Aaryan Pays Tribute to Soldiers Killed in Ladakh Face-off
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is the recent name to join the growing list of celebrities who have come forward to pay their homage to the brave hearts killed during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor took to his social media handle to pay tributes to Army personnel who gave the utmost sacrifice for our nation.

Also Read | Mere Aangne Mein Actress Krutika Desai Khan Makes Her Digital Debut With ALTBalaji's Bebaakee.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of the Indian flag and wrote: "They do it for all of us. A big salute to all the brave men who show us what real sacrifice means. Thank you for protecting us "

Conveying condolences to brave hearts' families, the 29-year-old actor added: "May the families of martyred heroes be blessed with immense strength. Jai Hind Jai Jawan."

Also Read | Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away in Lucknow; The Fukrey Actor Shares An Emotional Note on Twitter.

Earlier a host of B-town celebs including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and others paid their respect and added that they will be forever indebted to our heroes' ultimate sacrifice.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

