Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently in Agra where his 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' director Luv Ranjan will reportedly tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor posted a selfie from what looks like a hotel room, flaunting his after-party messy hair.

In the caption, he wrote, "Woke up like this #AfterPartyKaAsar."

Earlier, Kartik had also posted a clip of him playing the video game 'FIFA' on his Instagram Story.

"Fifa in Agra," he wrote.

Apart from Kartik, several other celebrities were spotted reaching the wedding venue in Agra including actors Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Sharma and music composer Pritam.

As per several reports, the couple is set to tie the knot on February 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, Luv and Kartik have worked together in several films including 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Akaash Vaani'. (ANI)

