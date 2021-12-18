Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who recently married Vicky Kaushal in a lavish yet intimate wedding, on Saturday shared a picture of her beautiful mehndi-adorned hands-on social media. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of her beautiful bridal mehendi and her white and red chooda that new brides wear. VicKat Wedding: After Durex India, Grofers and IndiGo Go Creative With Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Shaadi (View Posts).

Posting a snap of her mehendi hands against sea and sand in the background, Katrina dropped a red heart emoji in the caption. Celebs like Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, and fans of the actor poured in love in the comment section of the post. Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9. VicKat Wedding: Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bharat, Sooryavanshi – 11 Times When Katrina Kaif’s Bridal Avatars Left Us Mesmerised (View Pics).

The couple had married in an extremely private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Ever since Vicky and Katrina got back to Mumbai, they have been sharing on social media beautiful moments from the various wedding functions.

