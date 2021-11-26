First look of 'Phone Bhoot'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): July 15, 2022, will be a special day for movie lovers as Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' is releasing on the particular date.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, 'Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'.

Also Read | Kate Middleton Will Host Charity Christmas Carol Concert at Her Wedding Venue.

In July last year, Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan shared the first look of 'Phone Bhoot' to announce their upcoming film.

'Phone Bhoot' is touted as a horror comedy. (ANI)

Also Read | Vijay Antony's Next Goes on Floors; Actor Begins the Shoot of His Untitled Movie With Puja Ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)