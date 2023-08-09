Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Singer Kavita Seth's devotional track 'Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of T-series shared the video of the song with the caption, “Embrace the divine symphony of love and devotion. #JaiJaiRadhaRamanHariBol Song Out Now #tseries #BhushanKumar @sethkavita @lovesh_nagar.”

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Birthday: 7 Priceless Moments of the Guntur Kaaram Star With His Family That You Just Can't Miss (View Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvqzBORu8Pw/

The post was also shared by Kavita in her Instagram stories.

Also Read | Jailer: Ahead of Rajinikanth's Film Release, Fans Offer Special Prayers at Thiruparankundram Amman Temple for the Success of Thriller (View Pics).

The song perfectly captures the circle of life and how it revolves around the mother by highlighting the lovely relationship of love between a mother and her child.

Talking about the song, Kavita said, "Being a mother, this take on Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol touched my heart. The story that was told in those few minutes is a reality many faces, but with this song, we might be able to reignite that lost love to an extent. I am thankful to Bhushanji for making me a part of something so divine."

While Kavita not only lent the vocals for the Bhushan Kumar-produced and Lovesh Nagar-directed song, but also composed the tune.

The song is now available on the T-Series' YouTube channel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)