Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently dyed her six-year-old daughter River's hair and ensured her fans that it was safe.

According to Fox News, the 38-year-old songstress took to Twitter and wrote, "I put a purple streak in my daughter's hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now. Full-on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what's happening."

Fox News reported that the 'Since U Been Gone' singer also shares daughter River with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, who she recently filed for divorce from. The two also share a 4-year-old son, Remington.

In her tweet, the 'Because of you' singer also predicted that she'd be criticised for colouring her daughter's hair.

"And before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it's safe, organic paint," she said, adding an eye-roll emoji for effect.

The comments were filled with fans offering support.

A fan wrote," My niece's hair was PURPLE at 4 years old, "sharing a photo of a purple-haired child. "Have fun with your kiddos Kelly."

Clarkson retweeted the photo, adding, "Oh my gosh this is so rad! LOVE IT!!"

Little Remington got some love on Twitter as well, as the star tweeted about him earlier in the day.

"Me to my son: Son, why are you grabbing at yourself so much?" wrote Clarkson. "Son to me: Because it's fun."

News of Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce broke in June, which reportedly "shocked" some friends. Blackstock, who is also the singer's manager, is reportedly seeking joint custody of their children. (ANI)

