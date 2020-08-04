Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 was a huge success and so owing to the same, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to be back soon. While a lot has been written and spoken about Bigg Boss 14, the latest news we hear is that the premiere date of the most loved reality show is out. As per a report in India Forums, Bigg Boss is all set to be back on September 20, 2020. Well, due to the current coronavirus crisis it was speculated that the makers might skip the show this year, but seems like that's not happening. Bigg Boss 14: Adhyayan Summan Rubbishes Reports of Participating in Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Says ‘That’s Not My Career Goal’ (View Tweets).

While no official confirmation is out from the makers of the show yet, however, if the above report is true then there is a month time for the show to go air. Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla had stated that Bigg Boss' tagline for this year also has been confirmed and it's "Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking." Well, amid the lockdown, if the dramatic show returns by September, it'll be a treat for fans. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show Is Going to Be a ‘Rocking’ Affair and Its Tagline Is Proof!

Reportedly, this year the show's theme is going to be Jungle. Also, before entering the house, the contestants this time will be tested for COVID-19 and then will be given a green signal. Many prominent names from the business have been in the news to be part of the show. Bigg Boss 14: Rajeev Sen Makes It 'Loud and Clear' That He Is Not A Part Of Salman Khan's Controversial Reality Show (View Post).

Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Sugandha Mishra, Jay Soni, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, and Nikhil Chinapa are a few names who might be seen locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Interesting, isn't it? As we cannot wait. Stay tuned!

