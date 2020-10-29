Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): Fashion mogul Khloe Kardashian in a sneak peek video of the upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Fox News, the reality star and her mother Kris Jenner were seen talking about the steps to deal with the novel illness.

Besides that, Khloe's supermodel sister Kim Kardashian was also talking about being "anxious" about Khloe's test results, before she herself confirming her coronavirus diagnosis in a selfie-style video.

"Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's [going to] be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days," Fox News quoted Khloe as saying.

The sneak peek video sees Khloe describing her symptoms.

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough," she said.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan was on Tuesday criticised after Kim Kardashian threw her 40th birthday bash reportedly worth USD 1 million for her family at a private island. (ANI)

