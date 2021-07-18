New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): One of the most anticipated Bollywood on-screen pairings, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, on Sunday, shared the first glimpse of their refreshing and crackling chemistry with a new poster of their film 'Shershaah'.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Sidharth wrote in the caption, "The best kind of promises are the ones that are kept, throughout time. This was, is and always will be one such #ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August!"

'Shershash' is a true story of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra who died during the war in 1999. Set in the 90s, the film offers an insight into the age of innocent romance, showcasing the chemistry between the leading pair.

In the poster, audiences get to see the rumoured lovebirds holding hands while Sidharth who plays Captain Batra gazes into Kiara's eyes, as she sits next to him while smiling.

Kiara also shared the same poster on her Instagram, with the caption, "The only promise that matters is the one made between two hearts and this story shows that some promises last an entire lifetime and then more. #ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August!"

The movie has been helmed by Vishnu Varadhan while Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi are producing the film. Kiara, who will be playing Sidharth's love interest in the film, was not seen in the first teaser of the film that was released a few days ago. (ANI)

