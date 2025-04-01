Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Superstar Aamir Khan's former wives, filmmaker Kiran Rao and Reena Datta, came together to celebrate Eid 2025 at the home of his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

The event, which was attended by close family and friends, radiated warmth, tradition, and joy as the guests posed for cheerful photographs.

Kiran, who shared glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram, referred to Zeenat Hussain as the "best and most beautiful hostess".

The first image shared by Kiran captures a beaming Zeenat Hussain, while the following photos offer a snapshot of the intimate gathering, which included Aamir Khan's sisters Farhat Datta and Nikhat Hegde and other close family members.

The pictures showcased a festive atmosphere as the women donned exquisite ethnic attire, including vibrant ghararas.

Kiran Rao wore a mustard yellow and pink churidar, while Reena Datta looked stunning in a purple gharara set.

Aamir's sisters also joined the celebration in elegant ghararas, earning Kiran's praise on her Instagram with the caption "The gorgeous gharara gang."

Other family members were also seen in the photos, including Aamir Khan's son Azad Rao, his daughter Ira Khan, her husband Nupur Shikhare, as well as filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Avinash Gowariker.

"Eid at Ammi's - who is the best and most beautiful hostess - is a celebration with family, friends, and always the best feast! We hope and pray this year brings peace and happiness to us all...", Kiran Rao captioned the post.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, who married in 2005 and separated in 2021, have remained dedicated to co-parenting their son, Azad Rao. Aamir's first marriage to Reena Datta ended in 2002, and the two share two children son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. (ANI)

