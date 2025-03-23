Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, director Kiran Rao, attended the Paani Foundation event in Pune.

The Paani Foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that works on drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra. It was founded by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Drops Throwback Video of Little Samara Sahani Singing 'Balam Pichkari' As She Turns 14 Today.

Khan through his NGO has been helping select regions of Maharashtra to eradicate the drought situation, which has been adding to the woes of farmers of the region.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aamir will be seen in the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR's Intense First Look From 'Thug Life' Revealed (See Pic).

At an event previously, Aamir said that the film is set for release by the end of this year, aiming for a Christmas debut. "My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film; I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said.

The film is expected to feature Genelia in a pivotal role.

For 'Lahore 1947', Aamir Khan has step into the role of producer, bringing his vision and expertise to the project through Aamir Khan Productions. The film will be directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi. Leading cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film.

Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)