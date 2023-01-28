Salman Khan’s upcoming film’s teaser Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been well received by movie buffs. A still from the teaser has taken internet by storm and that’s the one featuring Shehnaaz Gill, who is set to make her debut with this action entertainer. The shot features her in traditional ensemble, walking besides Salman, who is also dressed in kasavu lungi teamed with shirt and shawl. Seeing her glimpse, fans are excited and one of the Twitter users even asked ‘Eid Kab Ayegi’. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Salman Khan’s Swag, Massy Dialogues and Action Sequences in Farhad Samji’s Upcoming Film Leave Netizens Impressed!

The Viral Stills

‘Keep Shining Queen’ 👑 Shehnaaz Gill fans are Ecstatic as they spot the actress walking with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan TEASER 😀#ShehnaazGill #SalmanKhan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #SiddharthNigam #RaghavJuyal #PalakTiwari pic.twitter.com/h13oG82Bby — Filmy Gupshups (@FilmyGupshups) January 26, 2023

Fans Are Thrilled

Happiness

Treat For Shehnaazians

#SalmanKhan Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous while walking with Salman Khan in South Indian attire in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser.#ShehnaazGill | #SalmanKhan | #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/foH07zslDX — Md Adnan (@MdAdnan0203) January 25, 2023

Watch The Teaser Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Below:

