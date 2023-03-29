Indian festivals are incomplete without scrumptious meals and sweets. As Chaitra Navratri culminated with Durga Ashtami today, devotees across the country prepared bhog on this day. A quintessential Ashtami bhog thali includes halwa, puri and kale chane. Actress Kriti Sanon and her family also celebrated Durga Ashtami and prepared this delicious prasad. Taking to Instagram, Kriti wished everyone "Happy Ashtami" and shared a picture of thali filled with special Ashtami prasad. Nikita Dutta Opens Up About a Scary Encounter With Thieves, Says Two Bikers Snatched Her Phone in Bandra.

Kriti Sanon's Ashtami Meal

Nikita Dutta's Ashtami Meal

Kabir Singh's Nikita Dutta also gave us a sneak peek into her special Ashtami bhog. She dropped pictures in which In she is seen holding a plate of her Ashtami meal and said that it "keeps her motivated" during Navratri. "Happy ashtami..Here is some customary poori-chana-halwa. This meal is what keeps me motivated to fast for 7 days. Jai mata di," she wrote. On Ashtami, worshippers also conduct a ritual known as Kanya Pujan. It is performed to show gratitude towards Goddes Durga and her nine incarnations.

The girls -- recognised as Maa Durga's avatars-- are worshipped and given satvik bhog, which includes halwa, chole, puri, and fruits. For this year, Chaitra Navratri started on March 22 and will end on March 30. The nine avatars of Maa Durga that are worshipped during this time are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. The rituals observed during Chaitra Navratri are also observed during Shardiya Navratri - celebrated during September or October.