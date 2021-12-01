Actress Nikita Dutta took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday (December 1) and opened up about a traumatic encounter of her with two thieves. She revealed two men in a bike snatched her phone from her hand while she was walking on the 14th road in Bandra. After the incident, the Dybbuk actress filed a FIR at the Bandra police station. In the post shared by her she wrote, "Sharing a torrid experience I had yesterday, which was very traumatic and has given me a rough 24 hours. I was walking on the 14th road in Bandra around 7.45 pm in the evening. Two men came on a bike from behind, tapped me on my head, which suddenly disoriented me for a moment and the pillion snatched my phone from my hand. They were on the move when they did this. So before I could react they fled away." Check out her full statement below.

Check Out Nikita Dutta's Instagram Post Below:

