New couple on its way? If reports are to be believed, Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is dating Dune actor Timothee Chalamet. However, none of them has commented on it. The buzz of the relationship comes months after news surfaced that Kylie had broken up with Travis Scott, according to E News. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Enjoy a Taco Date in LA amid Dating Rumours (View Pics).

The couple is parents to Stormi, 5, and Aire, 14 months. They had been in an 'on and off' relationship since they were first linked in 2017. Though Travis and Kylie stepped out in Miami for an Art Basel party in early December, they have not been spotted together after that, reported E News. However, the hip-hop star sparked rumours of a reconciliation in April when he commented on one of Kylie's Instagram posts: "A Beauty." Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Dating Rumours Spark Funny Memes and Reactions on Twitter.

Timothee had a couple of relationships in the past as well. In the past, the Oscar nominee was romantically linked to Lourdes Leon and Eiza Gonzalez. He also dated Lily-Rose Depp--the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis--from 2018 to 2020. Since splitting with the actress, Timothee has been quiet about his love life.

