The latest goss in the tinsel town is that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are seeing each other! Reportedly, they’ve secretly been together for months now. However, there is not enough proof online that the two are indeed a couple. Well, as soon as, the news went viral, netizens flooded the internet with funny memes and jokes over Kylie and Timothée being an item. Have a look at how Twitterati reacted to their dating news below. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Call It Quits Again After Spending the Holidays Apart - Reports.

'What the F*ck'

timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card what the fuck is going on pic.twitter.com/8TIsjdTte8 — lisa (@H0MSICKS) April 6, 2023

'That Doesn't Sound Right'

timothee and kylie jenner? that doesnt even sound right pic.twitter.com/fqS5MW2W75 — cay (@koralinadean) April 6, 2023

'Signing Off'

the streets are saying timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF pic.twitter.com/SdLAzwEebn — amie (@aamivv) April 6, 2023

'Live Reaction' to Dating Rumours

Live reaction of me reading the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner news pic.twitter.com/v2AZOveWGn — Kate (@thekate_gatsby) April 6, 2023

