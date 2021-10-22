Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): After giving certain updates on her growing baby bump to fans, American reality TV star Kylie Jenner took social media ablaze by uploading a new sizzling picture of herself.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kylie shared an artistic picture that shows a silhouette of her body as she runs a hand through her hair, with the shadow revealing her physique.

Sharing the picture, she wrote "growing," adding a white heart emoticon to it.

The picture received more than nine million hearts on the photo-sharing platform, with many comments from fans and fellow celebrities.

Her sister and beauty mogul Khloe Kardashian also wrote, "Wow!!!!! My beautiful stunning sister. This is divinely beautiful."

The 24-year-old star who already shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis is expecting her second child with the rapper.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' alum first sparked rumours of her pregnancy this summer as she was spotted stepping out in an extremely baggy shirt while in Idaho.

As per Page Six, she also shared a picture of her sushi order on Twitter. The sushi was all avocado instead of any raw fish.

She confirmed her pregnancy news in September through her Instagram handle. (ANI)

