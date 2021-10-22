Kartik Aaryan's performances and the box-office numbers of his films have made him the most sought after star of B-town. The actor has so far worked in rom coms, dramas and comedies but that's about about to change as he will be soon seen in a powerful role in the upcoming action thriller titled 'Dhamaka'. Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan is Explosive as News Anchor Arjun Pathak Dealing With an Intense Terrorism Crisis (Watch Video).

The trailer of the film was released recently and Kartik left the audience completely shell-shocked with his acting chops in the finely cut trailer. For his role in the film, Kartik has stepped into the shoes of an ex-journalist caught between the quandary of conscience and his career which took a hit following an incident. Dhamaka: Trailer Of Kartik Aaryan’s Film To Be Unveiled On October 19!

The actor leaves a fine imprint on the minds of the audience through his act in the opening scenes of the trailer. Ever since its release, the trailer has been making waves on the internet and has garnered rave reviews from critics, audience and industry. It has registered over 38 million views across platforms. The scruffy yet polished look of him as journalist Arjun Pathak has wowed the audience. The film's gripping narrative clubbed with Kartik's hard-hitting portrayal have unanimously received a thunderous applause from all around.

Watch The Trailer Below:

'Dhamaka' is directed by Ram Madhvani who is known for 'Neerja' and the International Emmy nominated web series 'Aarya' and by the looks of it, Ram is all set to bowl the audience all over again. The intense action thriller follows the story of an anchor Arjun Pathak essayed by Kartik Aaryan who finds himself sinking in the quicksand of deceit, loss and trepidation after he is contacted by a terrorist, who issues a threat to an entire city. The film which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19. Apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik has many impressive projects of different genres in the pipeline, some of which include 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada', 'Captain India' and 'Freddy'.

