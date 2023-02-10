Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Mira Kapoor on Friday posted a glimpse of her and her husband Shahid Kapoor's looks from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Ladkiwaale Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations @kiaraaliaadvani & @sidmalhotra."

Also Read | BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Live Stream, Date & Time: You Can Catch the 76th Edition of The BAFTA Awards in India on Lionsgate Play on Feb 20.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coefwp6tjIs/

For the royal wedding, Mira opted for an ivory band collar suit and fitted pants and completed her look with a printed shawl.

Also Read | Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu Turns 11: Makers Drop Nostalgic Instagram Post Celebrating Kareena Kapoor, Imran Khan’s Romantic Comedy.

Shahid, on the other hand, wore a blue kurta and a beige shawl.

Soon after Mira dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"OMG!! U look stunning. The best wedding look ever," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Loved the outfit."

"WOWWWWW !! JUST WOW !! SHAHID YOU ARE LOOKING STUNNNNING !," a fan commented.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace after dating for a couple of years.

Announcing them as each other's better half, the duo took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoXmBeBPaDl/

The two also shared mesmerising pictures from the nuptials.

Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love with each other while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)