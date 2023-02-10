Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan's romantic comedy film 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu' turned 11 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma productions shared a poster of the film which they captioned, "A story of the priceless gift of dosti sprinkled with hints of pyaar."

Helmed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, the film was released in the year 2012 and received positive responses from the audience.

The film also starred Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Soon after the makers shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Wow...this movie," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Awesome movie."

A user wrote, "One of best films."

Apart from this, Imran and Kareena were also seen in another romantic - comedy film 'Gori Tere Pyar Mein'.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from 'The Crew', she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Imran made his debut with 'Jaane Tu ...Ya jaane na' opposite Genelia D'Souza in 2008. But he did not achieve much success after his first film.

A few years ago, one of Imran's friends said in an interview, that he had quit acting. The actor neither accepted nor denied the fact. (ANI)

