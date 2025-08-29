Los Angeles [US], August 29 (ANI): Lady Gaga has confirmed the release date for her song 'The Dead Dance,' which is set to feature on Jenna Ortega starrer 'Wednesday Season 2', according to Variety.

The singer made a dramatic entry at Spotify and Netflix's Wednesday Graveyard Gala in New York City on Thursday, where she spoke to the fans and revealed that the song will be released alongside the second part of 'Wednesday Season 2' on September 3.

"It's a part of the show, and I'm so excited for you to see it. I hope you're really comfortable in your caskets," she remarked.

She later confirmed the same on her X handle, with a playful caption that read, "Do The Dead Dance! Sept 3."

During the event, Gaga also opened up about her experience of working on the hit show and with the team.

"I had a wonderful time working on 'Wednesday' season two, even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna and everyone here, it's so incredible. Thank you. I'm also here to confirm my song 'The Dead Dance' is coming," she shared as quoted by Variety.

Joining her at the event were Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday.

The first part of 'Wednesday Season 2' came out earlier this month; however, Lady Gaga is yet to appear on the series, with fans hoping for her debut in the next four instalments, the outlet said.

A new trailer for Part 2 was recently unveiled, appearing to tease the singer's appearance. While she refrained from making an entry in the trailer, an ominous voice was heard at the end, telling Ortega's character, "Beware, there will be a price to pay."

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is currently busy with her Mayhem Ball Tour, set to make stops in Miami, NYC, Toronto, and Chicago before going overseas. (ANI)

