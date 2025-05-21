Washington DC [US], May 21 (ANI): Singer, actor Lady Gaga has won a Sports Emmy for her Super Bowl performance of 'Hold My Hand' at the 59th National Football League (NFL) in 2024, reported Deadline.

At the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, the singer Lady Gaga was nominated in the Outstanding Music Direction category along with the 'Evolution of the Black Quarterback,' 'The Lionheart,' 'Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time', and 'The Turnaround.'

The win puts the artist one step closer to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) since she already has an Academy Award, a Grammy Award and now an Emmy. The singer now only lacks a Tony Award.

For the NFL 2024 Super Bowl performance, the singer Gaga performed the 'Top Gun: Maverick' anthem on Bourbon Street in New Orleans as a tribute to the victims of the New Year's attack, which left 14 people dead, reported Variety.

During the emotional number, Gaga played the piano and was joined by a full band and choir. Louisiana State Police troopers, New Orleans police officers, first responders and law enforcement were given a front-row view of her performance.

As per the outlet, the former New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Michael Strahan were also featured in the tribute.

'Hold My Hand' song was featured at the end of 2022's blockbuster film 'Top Gun: Maverick' in its emotional ending. The song was nominated for a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

The singer Gaga will also appear on 'Wednesday' Season 2. The exact nature of Gaga's role is still under wraps, but sources have said it will be a cameo appearance. The show will return on Aug. 6, debuting with Part 1, while Part 2 will follow on Sept. 3, reported Variety. (ANI)

