New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Bollywood actress Tabu turned heads at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week when the star walked the ramp to showcase the fashion collection titled 'Noor' presented by designers Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal.

On Saturday, Tabu exuded the radiance of an Indian bride as she walked gracefully for ITRH's (Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal) collection on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI, held in New Delhi.

For her show-stopping look, Tabu turned heads in a deep green embellished Anarkali from ITRH's newest collection titled 'Noor'.

The actress ensemble featured intricate embroidery, shimmering zari details and hard work, which Tabu flaunted throughout her walk.

Paired with an equally ornate ghaghra, her outfit radiated the essence of the 'Noor' collection, when "tradition meets eternal grace".

The designers completed her look with jhumkas and minimal makeup, which accentuated her natural beauty and grace.

Being a showstopper for Lakme Salon X ITRH Collection, Tabu concluded her walk by arriving with designers Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal.

The Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, will conclude on October 12, featuring several designers and brands that focus on creativity, innovation, and sustainability in fashion. (ANI)

