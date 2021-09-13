Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is embarking on an indefinite social media cleanse by deactivating her accounts.

The six-time Grammy Award nominee announced in an Instagram video on Saturday that she's deactivating her social media accounts as she focuses on "some different endeavours" while bidding farewell to her 20.7 million followers and thanking them for their support.

"On the record," she wrote in the caption before following through with deleting her accounts on Sunday.

"Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow, we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts," Del Rey started in the black-and-white clip.

"And that is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I'm doing that require privacy and transparency," she added.

She further said that she's still working on her upcoming eighth studio album titled 'Blue Banisters', as well as some more spoken word albums and short poetry books.

Del Rey noted, "I'm still present and I love what I do. And I'm absolutely here for the music, and I'm also just going on some different endeavours."

She added, "And I want to say thank you so much for all the support, and I do hope you like the record. It's a compilation of older songs and a few newer songs, some written by family and friends and mostly old collaborators, and there will probably always be more to come."

Del Rey continued to thank her loyal fans while discussing her need for privacy.

"And I want to say a heartfelt thank you for continuing to see me through the music. It's always important to be witnessed, and it's also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you, that you know and who you trust," she said. "For right now, I think I'm going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests. Again, I'm always here making lots of records, and in the meantime, living life. So, I've really enjoyed sharing all these small tidbits with you, and I'm really blessed. So, thank you and... signing off," she concluded, throwing up a peace sign.

The 36-year-old artist officially parted ways with her Instagram and Twitter accounts at approximately 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. The social media hiatus comes after she found herself shrouded in controversy several times in the past year and a half.

The 'Born to Die' singer faced backlash in May 2020 for comparing her struggle to artists of colour like Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B, before she clarified, "I'm talking about my favorite singers."

Del Rey was called out again in June by Kehlani and Tinashe for posting photos of people looting during the Black Lives Matter protests, potentially revealing their identities. She faced further scrutiny in January for pointing out the diversity in the women featured on her 'Chemtrails' album cover.

Additionally, she came under fire that month for saying that Donald Trump's presidency "needed to happen," before claiming that her words were taken "out of context," adding: "Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy and the wider-ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America."

Del Rey wrote earlier this month on Instagram that the backlash she has faced has forced her to "dig deep" on 'Blue Banisters'.

"As much as the ongoing criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world," she wrote. (ANI)

