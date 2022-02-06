New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Film composer Ilaiyaraaja, who collaborated with Lata Mangeshkar on a number of songs, on Sunday remembered the legendary singer and said her divine voice mesmerised people world over.

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures.

Ilaiyaraaja, 78, took to his Twitter handle and posted a video message, saying that he was "deeply saddened" by Mangeshkar's demise.

"In the history of Indian film music, for the last six-seven decades, Lataji mesmerised the world over with her divine voice. I am deeply saddened by her passing away and her demise has created a big void in me.

"I don't know how I will come out of this grief. Her demise is a big loss not only to the music fraternity but to the entire world. My deepest condolences to her family, Asha ji, Hridhyanath ji and Usha ji," the music composer said.

In the caption for the video, Ilaiyaraaja said he was "heartbroken, but blessed to have known" Mangeshkar.

"Heartbroken, but blessed to have known her & for having worked with her.. loved this incredible voice & soul... Lataji holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable…. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her voice. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her soulful voice," he wrote.

During her seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar was known for singing tens of thousands of songs and that included those in Tamil language as well.

Ilaiyaraaja, who predominantly worked in South cinema, first worked with Mangeshkar for the song "Aararo Aararo" from 1987 Tamil film "Anand", starring Prabhu.

A year later, they collaborated again for the track "Valaiyosai Kala Kalavena" of the movie "Sathya". The track was a duet that Mangeshkar had recorded with SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away in September 2020 after a battle with COVID-19.

In 1988, Mangeshkar reunited with Ilaiyaraaja for the film "En Jeevan Paduthu", in which she sang the track "Engirundho Azhaikkum".

In October 2021, Mangeshkar had told PTI that she enjoyed working with Ilaiyaraaja and he figured among some of the best music directors of the country.

"There is Ilaiyaraaja in the South, I have done playback for him. He is also good. I don't know the new ones but I pray that they are successful," she had said.

Besides Ilaiyaraaja, prominent South stars Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun also paid tributes to Mangeshkar.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the musical phenomenon, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. May she live on through her music. Sending condolences to her loved ones," Mohanlal wrote in a Twitter post.

Babu remembered Mangeshkar as a "voice that defined Indian music for generations".

"Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another," he added.

Arjun tweeted, "It's a sad day. End of an era as the Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar ji is no more. She will continue to live in the hearts of people through her songs forever. My deepest condolences to the near and dear. May her great soul rest in peace."

