Los Angeles (California) [US], January 16 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has announced a donation of USD 1 million to aid the ongoing wildfire relief and recovery efforts in Los Angeles County.

The actor made the announcement on social media, expressing his concern over the devastating impact of the recent wildfires in the region.

In a message shared via his Instagram stories, DiCaprio wrote, "The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing USD 1 million in partnership with @rewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts."

The funds will provide immediate aid to a range of organizations actively working on the ground, including the LA Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, the California Community Foundation, the Pasadena Humane Society, and the SoCal Fire Fund.

These organizations are focused on delivering essential resources to first responders, firefighters, and communities affected by the fires, as per Deadline.

DiCaprio adds to the larger wave of celebrity donations aimed at providing relief during the crisis. The actor joins a growing list of Hollywood figures who have made substantial contributions.

Beyonce has contributed USD 2.5 million to victims of the Eaton Fire, while fellow stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest, and Eva Longoria have each pledged USD 1 million.

Paris Hilton recently raised USD 800,000 within just 72 hours for wildfire relief efforts, according to Deadline.

As per Deadline, tech giants Google and YouTube reportedly announced a combined contribution of USD 15 million on Wednesday, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged USD 4 million. (ANI)

