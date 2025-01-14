Sony Group announced it would contribute USD 5 million to support those affected by the devastating Southern California wildfires. The Los Angeles wildfires took the lives of 24 people and forced the migration of the people living in the area. Japan's Sony Group said it would offer the amount to support the first responders, community relief and rebuilding efforts and assistant programs. Sony Group Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and President and COO Hiroki Totoki said that Los Angeles had been the home of Sony's entertainment business for over 35 years and will continue working with local businesses for recovery efforts in the upcoming days. Los Angeles Wildfires: Jeff Bezos Announces Amazon’s Support for Relief Efforts, Provides Thousands of Vital Supplies to Area Partnering With Agencies.

Japan's Sony Group to Help Victims of Los Angeles Wildfires 2025 With USD 5 Milion

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)