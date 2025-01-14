Warner Bros. Discovery has announced USD 15 million donation for immediate response and rebuilding efforts towards helping the affected people from Los Angeles wildfires. The entertainment giant said that the fund would be for over one thousand employees impacted by the wildfire in the Southern California region. Warner Bros. Discovery said it would continue to help the affected people by paying for hotel rooms, temporary housing, rental cars, counselling, rental cars and establish an onsite emergency relief centre. The company wrote on X, "Our studio has called Burbank home for more than 100 years, and we are focused on what needs to be done to help those impacted rebound from this disaster and rebuild in the weeks, months, and years ahead." Los Angeles Wildfire: Sony Group Announces Contributing USD 5 Million to Those Affected by Southern California Fire, Help Support First Responders.

Warner Bros. Discover Committed to Help LA Wildfire Affected Employees by Offering USD 15 Million

It is tragic to see the impact the devastating fires continue to have on the Southern California region. Warner Bros. Discovery is committing $15 million for immediate response and rebuilding efforts. For the more than one thousand impacted employees, we are continuing to help… pic.twitter.com/SnqQhPcAhH — Warner Bros. Discovery (@wbd) January 14, 2025

