Makers of the upcoming historical drama film Killers Of The Flower Moon has finally set their film's release date. According to Variety, a US-based media house, Killers of the Flower Moon, a historical drama about the serial targeting and murder of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe, will open in limited theatres starting October 6 and will then have a wide release on October 20. Helmed by Martin Scorsese the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser as well as Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which is being produced by Apple Original Films, will then begin streaming on Apple TV+ at an unspecified date. Paramount Pictures will partner with Apple on the theatrical release of the film. It is expected to be a major awards season player, reported Variety. The film marks the director and the Oscar-winning actor's other big collaboration after Gangs of New York, Aviation, The Audition and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Select festival-goers may get a peek at the film before the fall, as multiple sources say that the movie is expected to debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it will be one of the splashiest premieres, as per Variety. Apart from that, Leonardo was last seen in the satirical Don't Look Up which streamed on Netflix. The film gathered positive feedback from the netizens and also starred Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill in prominent roles. Scorsese, on the other hand, last directed a crime thriller film The Irishman which starred Robert De Niro in the lead role.