Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly desperate to overhaul his reputation for only dating models and actresses aged under 25. The Oscar-winning Gangs of New York actor, who is turning 49 in November, has been mocked by commentators for his habit of dating women around half his age, and faced a backlash from his critics when he was this month linked with 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani, following his split from Camila Morrone after she turned 25, reports aceshowbiz.com. Leonardo DiCaprio Not Dating Teen Model Eden Polani - Reports.

On Thursday, February 16, a source close to Leo told DailyMail.com about how he's "not pleased" with constant jokes about and criticism of his love life, "Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women. He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department. It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there. He wants to ditch this image once and for all and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him. Leo wants something like he had with Camila, something real." Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's 'Cozy' Pictures From a Party Goes Viral Amid Their Dating Rumours.

After the actor's split from Camila he was photographed with models including 25-year-old Victoria Lamas and most recently Eden, who several sources have denied is in a relationship with the actor. An insider told DailyMail.com at the time about how Leo wasn't dating Eden, "They were seated next to each other at a music-listening party There were a number of people at that event." Leo's dating life hit the spotlight after he starred in Titanic and, two years after its release, he started seeing the then-18-year-old supermodel Gisele Bundchen when he was 24. Their relationship lasted five years before they split in 2004 when she was 23, and a year later he started dating model Bar Rafaeli when she was 20. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Photographed Getting Cosy at a Party Amid Dating Rumours (View Pics)

Again, their relationship lasted five years before they broke up when Bar turned 25 in 2010 - kicking off a similar dating pattern for Leo that has lasted until now. In 2011, he dated actress Blake Lively when she was 23 before he got together with model Erin Heatherton, 22, for a few months. He moved on to German model Toni Garrn when she was 22 before they split in 2014 when she was 24. In 2015, he went out with actress Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time - before they split when she turned 26. His romance with actress Nina Agdal that started in 2016 ended two years later when she was 25, and Leo then started dating Camila - before splitting with her last summer, a month after she turned 25. He then briefly dated model Gigi Hadid, 27, then again went back to younger women when he was linked to actor Lorenzo Lamas' daughter, Victoria, 25, from whom he was said to have split last August.

