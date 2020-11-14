Los Angeles, Nov 14 (PTI) Veteran writer Linda Woolverton will be adapting the classic children's book "Eloise" for the big screen.

Woolverton, who has worked on popular Disney movies like "Alice in Wonderland" and "Maleficent", will adapt the screenplay for the project, which hails from MRC Films, according to Deadline.

MRC previously announced that it had secured film, television, live stage and related ancillary rights for the iconic series of children's books, written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight.

First published in 1955, the "Eloise" books follow a rambunctious girl with a big imagination who lives in the "room on the tippy-top floor" of New York's Plaza Hotel. The books have sold more than 15 million English-language copies to date.

"I couldn't be more excited and honoured to adapt Kay Thompson's delightful book and character for the screen with MRC Film," Woolverton said.

"I absolutely love 'Eloise' for her mischievousness, her irreverence, her imagination and made-up words. Her playground, the Plaza Hotel, is an iconic symbol of all that's wonderful about New York City," she added. PTI RB

