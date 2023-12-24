Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): American actor Lindsay Lohan shared a special wish for her sister Aliana Lohan. She recently celebrated her birthday. Lohan shared a selfie with her and wrote a sweet message, reported People.

She also posted pictures of both of them relaxing in a pool together, Aliana in a bikini on the beach, and even a cute old picture of her dozing off on a brightly coloured duvet when she was a toddler were all shared.

Along with the pictures, Lohan wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous sister!!!!!!!!! I love you so much! God bless you"

Their younger brother Dakota Lohan also wished Aliana -- as well as to older brother Michael "Mike" Lohan Jr., who turned 36 on Thursday -- with a photo of the trio posted on his Instagram Story.

"My favorite people. Happy birthday to my best friends forever," wrote Dakota, 27, on the snapshot, adding multiple lovey emojis and a location tag of Brooklyn, New York."

He also posted a solo shot of a smiling Mike and wrote, "Happy birthday ma best friend," tacking on three blue heart emojis and tagging him.

Like Lindsay, Aliana also began her career in show business at an early age, recording her debut album, Lohan Holiday, at the age of nine. She also starred in the Disney Channel film 'Mostly Ghostly' in 2007. In 2008, she co-starred with her family in the E! reality series Living Lohan, and she has acted in three of Lindsay's films.

"I've never felt like I was in a shadow," Aliana told People earlier this year. "I would've been doing this with or without my sister being Lindsay Lohan, and Lindsay knows that, and Lindsay would've been doing this with or without me being her sister. We grew up with it around us."

"I felt like I was always just born to do this," the singer added. "I grew up on set my whole life, watching my big sister be a superstar and make it look so effortless," reported People. (ANI)

