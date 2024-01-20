Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): The ninth edition of Vh1 Supersonic is all set to take place in Pune from February 16 to February 18.

Audience will get a chance to witness the performances of artistes Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King and Yotto.

The line-up includes Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Baumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said, "We're back, as promised and this time we're bringing Major Lazer, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto and a massive array of festival favourite artists from across the world. We're opening our gates on the 16th of Feb to welcome back friends and fans for our 9th edition in 2024...and it's going to be a massively memorable weekend. See you on the dance floor."

King, who is also all set to perform at the gala, shared, "Performing at Vh1 Supersonic for the first time is a milestone moment for me, and I'm thrilled to bring my energy and music to such an iconic stage. The festival has been an iconic one in the Indian music festival circuit, and I can't wait to finally be a part of it and share this unforgettable moment with my fans. I can't wait to create some special memories with everyone out there. See you soon! It's going to be a whole lot of fun."

The music festival will be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune. (ANI)

