Actor Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba dished out the juiciest details about her brother, revealing that at home, he is the ultimate 'majnu', as he cannot function without his beloved wife and actress Dipika Kakar. Shoaib is currently seen as a contestant in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

In the new episode, his sister Saba took the stage to reveal some of his best-kept secrets. She shared that Shoaib has always been the epitome of obedience, following his parents' advice. But at home, Shoaib is so dependent on Dipika that he is practically glued to her side, following her around like a lost puppy throughout the day.

Shoaib Ibrahim From Recent Episode Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Photo Credits: X)

Shoaib and Dipika, who shared the screen space in Sasural Simar Ka, tied the knot in February 2018. They have a baby boy, Ruhaan. In the new episode, he challenged himself by performing a soul-stirring instrumental version of the timeless melody “Lag Ja Gale” with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar. Shoaib conveyed the emotions solely through his expressive dance movements, without any spoken words.

Impressed by the performance, judge Farah Khan said: “Both of you gave a truly heart-touching performance. Shoaib, I always say Anuradha is the queen of concepts. Performing a deaf-mute act with such finesse and completing the entire song without uttering the words, yet I understood it.” “Shoaib, you haven't done this form before, but you performed it just as well as a trained contemporary dancer today. And the way you act alongside it enhances the entire performance. The song itself is beautiful, and how you interpreted it without words, just through your performance, is solely because of how both of you executed it. I loved it,” added Farah. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa airs on Sony.

